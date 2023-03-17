Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.65 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 5.11% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 159.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 669.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 209,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,050 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMN opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.042 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

