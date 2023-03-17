Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 237,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,334,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.88% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $49.05.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

