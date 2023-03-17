Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 506,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hagerty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 87,415 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hagerty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hagerty stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

