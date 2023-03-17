Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 10,757 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 373.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 5.3 %

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $56,535.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $413.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 33.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

