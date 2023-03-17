Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 11,049 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SJW Group worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SJW Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SJW Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SJW Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in SJW Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.57.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

SJW Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.