Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 11,773 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,544,000 after purchasing an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 73,883 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 153,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,307,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $143.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.92 and its 200-day moving average is $146.12. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 0.53.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

