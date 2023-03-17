Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 271,609 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,609 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Cannae worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cannae by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Cannae by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cannae by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cannae by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of CNNE opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

