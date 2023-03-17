Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 306,716 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,716 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 189,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,914 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $39.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.