Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 43,962 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,962 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 20.82% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ IBTJ opened at $21.99 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
