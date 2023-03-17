Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 43,962 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,962 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 20.82% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTJ opened at $21.99 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.