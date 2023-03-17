Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 6,393 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 83.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 101.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 322.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NWN opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

