Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 6,799 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 192.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forward Air Price Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Forward Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More

