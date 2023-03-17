Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 68,620 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,620 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BRP Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in BRP Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BRP Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $246.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

