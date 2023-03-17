Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 7,403 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

