Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 7,625 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,747,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,684,000 after purchasing an additional 608,662 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 723,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,102 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,776.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

