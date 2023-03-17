Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 9,152 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,329,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,469,000 after acquiring an additional 196,998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1,509.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 88,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 166.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 432.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

