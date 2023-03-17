Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 131,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM opened at $47.12 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $47.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

