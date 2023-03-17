Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,529 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $20,223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $8,004,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 377,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $990.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile



Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

