Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.37 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

