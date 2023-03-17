Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys Shares of 56,254 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.91 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $78.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
