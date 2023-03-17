Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $7.36 Million in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,000. Barrett Business Services makes up 1.6% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned 1.32% of Barrett Business Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 735.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of BBSI opened at $86.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also

