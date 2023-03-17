Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PEY opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

