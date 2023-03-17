Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 23,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 124.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 119,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,582,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $75,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

