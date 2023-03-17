Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes $6.49 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,733,000 after purchasing an additional 349,220 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHD stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.