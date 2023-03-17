Contrasting Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $10.21 million 45.48 -$91.35 million ($0.62) -5.08 Adaptive Biotechnologies $185.31 million 6.49 -$200.19 million ($1.41) -5.96

Mesoblast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,068.42% -16.52% -12.48% Adaptive Biotechnologies -108.03% -39.57% -23.51%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Mesoblast and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mesoblast and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40 Adaptive Biotechnologies 1 2 2 0 2.20

Mesoblast presently has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 221.43%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.76%. Given Mesoblast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

