Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $270,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

