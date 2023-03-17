Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $146.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average is $145.98. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $139.27 and a 1-year high of $173.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 million, a P/E ratio of 187.75 and a beta of 0.09.

