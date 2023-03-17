Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) vs. New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Head to Head Analysis

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 34.47% 14.19% 9.43% New Concept Energy 66.11% 2.66% 2.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Crescent Point Energy and New Concept Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 147.07%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and New Concept Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $3.46 billion 0.95 $1.14 billion $2.02 2.96 New Concept Energy $180,000.00 30.21 $70,000.00 $0.03 35.33

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats New Concept Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

