CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $45.39 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.