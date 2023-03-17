CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $45.39 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

