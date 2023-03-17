Critical Analysis: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) vs. Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Patriot National Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 12.94% 10.24% 0.60% Guaranty Bancshares 27.57% 17.31% 1.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $47.62 million 0.83 $6.16 million $1.56 6.41 Guaranty Bancshares $146.69 million 2.41 $40.45 million $3.35 8.84

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Patriot National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Patriot National Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate, commercial business, SBA, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit cards, money orders, traveler’s checks, and automatic teller machine services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

