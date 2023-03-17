Critical Review: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) vs. Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) and Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences and Clarus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $41.80, indicating a potential upside of 338.16%. Clarus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 249,900.00%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

31.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Clarus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -34.50% -32.22% Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75%

Volatility & Risk

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Clarus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.65) -14.68 Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.00 -$40.62 million ($1.30) 0.00

Clarus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Clarus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

