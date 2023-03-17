Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

CRT opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.97%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

