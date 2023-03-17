Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $398.50

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 398.50 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 374.25 ($4.56), with a volume of 1388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 374.25 ($4.56).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 470 ($5.73) to GBX 490 ($5.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 350.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13. The firm has a market cap of £834.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.87 and a beta of 1.73.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

Featured Articles

