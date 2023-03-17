David L. Hauser Acquires 1,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OGE opened at $36.12 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 50.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after buying an additional 103,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,955,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 173,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,422,000 after purchasing an additional 140,996 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

