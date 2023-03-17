Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Update

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,171,600 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 3,344,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,929.0 days.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DLVHF opened at $33.60 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $60.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delivery Hero from €63.00 ($67.74) to €64.00 ($68.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Delivery Hero from €75.00 ($80.65) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.