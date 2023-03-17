DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.30.

DKS opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.10. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,997 shares of company stock valued at $38,408,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

