Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $103.09 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

