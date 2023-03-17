Diploma’s (DPLM) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DPLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($29.86) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.91) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($40.95) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.10) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,790 ($34.00).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,636 ($32.13) on Monday. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,022 ($36.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,807.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,679.32. The firm has a market cap of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,562.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 38.80 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 7,297.30%.

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.