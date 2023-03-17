Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.30 at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

BEVFF stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $315.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

