Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target Cut to C$3.30 by Analysts at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

DIV stock opened at C$3.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$436.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.52. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

About Diversified Royalty

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

