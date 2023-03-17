Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target Cut to C$3.30 by Analysts at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
DIV stock opened at C$3.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$436.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.52. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42.
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
