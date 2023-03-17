Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

DBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.46.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$8.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$587.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

About Doman Building Materials Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.