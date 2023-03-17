Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Raised to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBM. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.46.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$6.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$587.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$8.82.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

