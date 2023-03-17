Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lessened by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

