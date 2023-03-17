Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen Sells 136 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $313.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.85 and its 200 day moving average is $344.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

