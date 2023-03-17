Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.20 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

