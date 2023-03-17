DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 336,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
DURECT Stock Down 0.2 %
DRRX opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.46. DURECT has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the first quarter worth $45,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DURECT (DRRX)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.