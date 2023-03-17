Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

LON EYE opened at GBX 562.50 ($6.86) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 545.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 560.98. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 411 ($5.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($7.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £164.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,125.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.58), for a total transaction of £126,414 ($154,069.47). Insiders own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

