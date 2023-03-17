Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Position Trimmed by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE EPC opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

