Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE ESTC opened at $56.30 on Friday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22.

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

