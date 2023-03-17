Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Elastic Price Performance
NYSE ESTC opened at $56.30 on Friday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic
In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.
About Elastic
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
Featured Stories
