Elementis (LON:ELM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELM. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elementis to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.76) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday.

LON ELM opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.10 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.95. The stock has a market cap of £679.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11,440.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

