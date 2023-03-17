Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Eneraqua Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Eneraqua Technologies stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 318.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 303.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.16. Eneraqua Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.60 ($4.75). The company has a market cap of £99.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3,076.00.

About Eneraqua Technologies

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for commercial clients, and social housing and residential sectors. The company also offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems for heating solutions.

