Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Eneraqua Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %
Eneraqua Technologies stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 318.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 303.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.16. Eneraqua Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.60 ($4.75). The company has a market cap of £99.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3,076.00.
About Eneraqua Technologies
